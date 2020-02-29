Saturday, February 29, 2020

Polls are now open until 7 p.m. for the S.C. Democratic primary

First in the South

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sat, Feb 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Polling locations can be found on the county's website - SAM SPENCE FILE PHOTO
Polls are open for the South Carolina Democratic primary election today until 7 p.m. A full list of polling locations can be found on the Charleston County website. Election results can be found on scvotes.org.

The election today will be S.C. residents' opportunity to vote for the Democratic nominee for president in a highly contested and divisive political climate. The Democratic nominee will go on to face President Trump in the presidential election this November.
Related From a TV debate in a Charleston flood zone, no questions about climate: If not in Charleston, "when are we going to talk about it?"
The western end of Broad Street is one heavily trafficked area of downtown affected by flooding
From a TV debate in a Charleston flood zone, no questions about climate
If not in Charleston, "when are we going to talk about it?"
During Tuesday's CBS News presidential debate that took place over two hours at about 15 feet above sea level in Charleston, no questions were posed about climate change, sea level rise, or the environment in general.
By Sam Spence
The Battery
The S.C. GOP opted out of the primary this year, despite complaints by some Republican voters.

The S.C. election is noteworthy thanks to its status as the first primary election in the south. Historically, it's been one of the first big opportunities for candidates to engage African American voters and it's only a few days before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will hold their primaries and caucuses at the same time.

For those who still need a little help figuring out who to vote for, go check out our interview series with the presidential candidates

