Saturday, February 29, 2020
Polls are now open until 7 p.m. for the S.C. Democratic primary
First in the South
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Sat, Feb 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence file photo
-
Polling locations can be found on the county's website
Polls are open for the South Carolina Democratic primary election today until 7 p.m. A full list of polling locations can be found on the Charleston County website
. Election results can be found on scvotes.org
.
The election today will be S.C. residents' opportunity to vote for the Democratic nominee for president in a highly contested and divisive political climate. The Democratic nominee will go on to face President Trump in the presidential election this November.
The S.C. GOP opted out of the primary this year, despite complaints by some Republican voters.
The S.C. election is noteworthy thanks to its status as the first primary election in the south. Historically, it's been one of the first big opportunities for candidates to engage African American voters and it's only a few days before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will hold their primaries and caucuses at the same time.
For those who still need a little help figuring out who to vote for, go check out our interview series with the presidential candidates
.
Tags: democratic primary, vote, polls, charleston county, Image