What you need to know about Trump's campaign rally in North Charleston

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 8:33 AM

President Donald Trump's rally at the Coliseum is later today, but the festivities and traffic woes have already kicked off in North Charleston. Officials at the Coliseum are expecting the roughly 14,000 seat venue to be at capacity. 
Besides the crowd control barricades, port-a-potties, and digital signs welcoming dear leader, there are already some eagerly awaiting for the commander-in-chief's campaign rally.

The Charleston International Airport is warning passengers that there will be delays and road closures surrounding the event, which is set to start at 7 p.m. on Friday. Airport customers are advised to take Dorchester Road to Michaux Parkway instead of International Blvd.
The Coliseum has issued a parking advisory, warning that all available parking will be taken by Friday morning. (Parking lots at the Coliseum opened at 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.) As of Friday at 12:30 p.m., the Tanger Outlets have blocked off side entrances to their parking lot. Attendees are strongly encouraged to take Uber or Lyft.

Somewhat ironically, the touring revival of The Color Purple is scheduled simultaneously at North Charleston Performing Arts Center next door. Attendees are advised to park at the Verizon parking lot located at 2401 Mall Drive.

And as of Thursday at noon, a Trump merch booth was already set up. Keep America great with a $20 coffee mug, or whatever other probably-made-in-China red, white, and blue merch makes your Trump-lovin' heart soar like a bald eagle.

