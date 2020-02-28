S.C. residents complain to FCC about "pornstyle dancing" and "crotch shots" during Super Bowl halftime show

A few South Carolina residents had some choice words for broadcast regulators about the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in complaints released to the public from the Federal Communications Commission.
On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the stage to perform a medley of their hits, receiving the usual mixture of positive and negative press from news and music publications. But, some viewers took offense to what they believe was an overly sexualized performance. Out of more than 1,300 complaints to the FCC about the Super Bowl, 29 were from South Carolina residents.
"Almost daily we read about rape, sex trafficking, exploitation of women and girls and were [sic] are appalled, and sicken[ed]," a Camden resident wrote. "These victims are wives, mothers, kids, etc. Yet tonight Super Bowl half time only promotes such evil behavior….and many call it entertainment."
"Very surprising and disappointing after the fabulous opening with the young boy 'taking it to the house,'" a Pickens viewer said.
"Also, the constant crotch shots and crotch grabbing was appalling. Not to mention whatever the hell Shakira was trying to lick during her performance," one West Columbia resident said.
"Why are we showing pornstyle dancing during prime time? This is family time. Our children are being bombarded with porn, as if it is normal," one Indian Land viewer said.
"I have an eight-year-old grand daughter that thinks it's ok to throw her legs over her head and shake her 'behind' because she has 'seen it on tv,'" a Cheraw citizen wrote.