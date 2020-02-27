The Agenda: Biden talks about his Mother Emanuel visit in 2015 during CNN town hall, Santee Cooper execs answer one question

click to enlarge
On Wednesday, during a CNN town hall, after being asked a question by Rev. Anthony Thompson, Joe Biden talked about his faith and traveling to Charleston after the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church. This happened in the wake of losing his son to brain cancer. Source: CNN
In Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Congress approved legislation that designates lynching as a hate crime. The bill is named after Emmett Till, who was 14-years-old when he was lynched in Mississippi in August 1955. Source: P&C
Two Santee Cooper executives showed up to a Senate Finance Committee meeting, took an oath to tell the truth, then were asked only one question. The executives, a vice president and the on-site manager for the nuclear project that cost $9 billion and got them into this mess, had been invited to a similar meeting but did not attend on the advice of their lawyer. Source: AP
The decision to stop rentals at the Bolt Farm Treehouses was unanimously upheld by the Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals. The owners of the cabins, Seth and Tori Bolt, have 30 days to appeal. Source: P&C