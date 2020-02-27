Thursday, February 27, 2020

John Legend stumps and performs for Elizabeth Warren in Charleston ahead of primary

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM

On Wednesday, music superstar John Legend came to town to help U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren get out the vote for the Democratic primary. More than 1,400 people came out for the event, including 400 people who were in an overflow crowd outside of the venue.

Legend was introduced by local hip-hop artist Benny Starr, who talked about the reasons he's supporting Warren, including her plans on environmental justice, her understanding of the issues, and her empathy.

Legend spoke for about 15 minutes. "At the beginning of the campaign, I knew there were going to be about 67 candidates in the Democratic primary," and that his intentions were to "just stay out of it.” But Warren won him over. Legend called out her policies, touching on anti-corruption, legalizing marijuana, affordable childcare, and more.

Warren acknowledged the mass shooting in Milwaukee, gave her stump speech, and threw a few barbs at the billionaires in the race - namely, Mike Bloomberg - before announcing that Legend would be performing a few songs for them.

On the keys, Legend performed "Redemption Song," "Ordinary People," and "All of Me," with many in the crowd singing along. Warren sat with her husband in the front row and watched while beaming.

The South Carolina Democratic primary is on Saturday February 29. Polls will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
