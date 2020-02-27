Charleston-area S.C. Rep. Peter McCoy nominated by Trump to be U.S. Attorney

click to enlarge Provided

McCoy

S.C. Rep. Peter McCoy was nominated by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to be South Carolina’s next U.S. Attorney. If approved by the U.S. Senate, McCoy will become South Carolina's top federal prosecutor.McCoy represents District 115, which encapsulates parts of Kiawah, Folly Beach, and James Island. He has been a member of the house since 2011 and he currently serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a public statement that he supports McCoy's nomination and is confident that he will be confirmed. "Peter is a talented lawyer and is well respected throughout our state," he said.The previous U.S. Attorney for the state, Sherri Lydon, left the position at the end of 2019 after being tapped to be a U.S. District Court.