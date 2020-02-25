The Agenda: 10th Democratic debate tonight in Charleston; Clyburn reportedly set to endorse Biden; Eighth grader stabbed with pencil at James Island school

click to enlarge
-
Mary Kouw/Courtesy CBS News
The 10th Democratic debate will occur tonight at the Gaillard Center. If you don't have tickets, you can either watch it at a debate party or on CBS at 8 p.m. Source: NPR
House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn is planning to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to Politico
.
People will bet on anything — currently, betting markets' have former Vice President Joe Biden in the favored position to win South Carolina, especially with an endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn. Source: SC Now
On Monday, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg got trolled by Black Voters Matter activists while striking in solidarity with McDonalds workers in Charleston. Source: The Daily Mail
Late on Monday, The State
newspaper endorsed Buttigieg for president, saying "South Carolina voters should be focused on finding a candidate whose policy proposals are a good fit for the state; by that measure, Buttigieg’s aspirational yet realistic plans are the best match for South Carolina." Source: The State
In other news:
An eighth grader stabbed a classmate near the eye with a pencil at Camp Road Middle School on James Island on Monday. The victim told police the other student had attacked him unprovoked, and that the two had fought earlier in the school year. Source: P&C