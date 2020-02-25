Campaigns and groups are hosting debate watch parties in Charleston on Tuesday

click to enlarge
The 10th Democratic debate on Tuesday at the Gaillard Auditorium makes Charleston the center of the presidential campaign world for today. The debate itself is closed to the public, but several campaigns and groups are holding their own watch parties. Here's where you can watch and discuss the debate around town.
This list will be updated.
The Black Voters Matter Fund
will host a discussion and debate party in North Charleston at Scott's Grand Event Center, located at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320. The reception starts at 6:30 p.m., with a community discussion at 7 p.m. before the debate begins at 8 p.m. The party is open to the public but attendees should RSVP on Facebook
Bernie Sanders
supporters, campaign leadership, and special guests will be watching the debate at Workshop, with doors at 6:30. The event is free and first come, first served, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP
Joe Biden
campaign and supporters will gather at the North Charleston Regional Field Office, located at 2025 Reynolds Ave, from 8 to 11 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on the former Vice President. RSVP here
Elizabeth Warren
supporters have a plan to head to Carolina Ale House at 7 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on Elizabeth Warren. RSVP here
The Conservation Voters of South Carolina
will also be watching the debate from Carolina Ale House starting at 7 p.m. and the first drink is on them. RSVP on Facebook.
Get tickets
to the First in the South debate watch party
(and after party) at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Rooftop. Tickets are $75 and include hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. The watch party kicks off at 8 p.m. with the after party to begin at the conclusion of the debate.