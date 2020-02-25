Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Campaigns and groups are hosting debate watch parties in Charleston on Tuesday

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Feb 25, 2020

The 10th Democratic debate on Tuesday at the Gaillard Auditorium makes Charleston the center of the presidential campaign world for today. The debate itself is closed to the public, but several campaigns and groups are holding their own watch parties. Here's where you can watch and discuss the debate around town.

This list will be updated. Having a watch party we don't know about? Email lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com and let us know!

The Black Voters Matter Fund will host a discussion and debate party in North Charleston at Scott's Grand Event Center, located at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320. The reception starts at 6:30 p.m., with a community discussion at 7 p.m. before the debate begins at 8 p.m. The party is open to the public but attendees should RSVP on Facebook.

Bernie Sanders supporters, campaign leadership, and special guests will be watching the debate at Workshop, with doors at 6:30. The event is free and first come, first served, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

Joe Biden campaign and supporters will gather at the North Charleston Regional Field Office, located at 2025 Reynolds Ave, from 8 to 11 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on the former Vice President. RSVP here.

Elizabeth Warren supporters have a plan to head to Carolina Ale House at 7 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on Elizabeth Warren. RSVP here.

The Conservation Voters of South Carolina will also be watching the debate from Carolina Ale House starting at 7 p.m. and the first drink is on them. RSVP on Facebook.

Get tickets to the First in the South debate watch party (and after party) at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Rooftop. Tickets are $75 and include hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. The watch party kicks off at 8 p.m. with the after party to begin at the conclusion of the debate. 

