click to enlarge Sam Spence

The 10th Democratic debate on Tuesday at the Gaillard Auditorium makes Charleston the center of the presidential campaign world for today. The debate itself is closed to the public, but several campaigns and groups are holding their own watch parties. Here's where you can watch and discuss the debate around town.Thewill host a discussion and debate party in North Charleston at Scott's Grand Event Center, located at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320. The reception starts at 6:30 p.m., with a community discussion at 7 p.m. before the debate begins at 8 p.m. The party is open to the public but attendees should RSVP on Facebook supporters, campaign leadership, and special guests will be watching the debate at Workshop, with doors at 6:30. The event is free and first come, first served, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP campaign and supporters will gather at the North Charleston Regional Field Office, located at 2025 Reynolds Ave, from 8 to 11 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on the former Vice President. RSVP here supporters have a plan to head to Carolina Ale House at 7 p.m. to watch the debate and cheer on Elizabeth Warren. RSVP here Thewill also be watching the debate from Carolina Ale House starting at 7 p.m. and the first drink is on them. RSVP on Facebook. Get tickets to the(and after party) at the Grand Bohemian Hotel Rooftop. Tickets are $75 and include hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. The watch party kicks off at 8 p.m. with the after party to begin at the conclusion of the debate.