The Agenda: Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital opens, gun laws in limbo in Statehouse

The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the doors to the new Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital after 17 years of planning and construction. Source: P&C
After lots of talk about gun-related laws — from those trying to curb gun purchases to others trying to expand gun access — State Rep. Marlon Kimpson (D-Charleston) says not to expect any of them to be debated this year. Source: Statehouse Report
Sea turtles have begun nesting earlier in S.C. and according to environmentalists, it's a mixed signal — it's likely due to climate change, but shows that the turtles are adapting. Source: P&C
The COVID-19 illness, known as the coronavirus, has infected over 79,000 people globally, with 35 cases found in the U.S. Source: AP
After getting questioned by the Post and Courier
, a departing state utility regulator had travel vouchers cancelled by the Public Service Commission. John "Butch" Howard's trips to hobnob with industry figures would have been paid for by ratepayers, but now he will have to pay the bill if he decides to take them. Source: P&C