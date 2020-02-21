Trump will return to campaign in North Charleston on the eve of the Democratic primary

What exactly did Donald Trump talk about in North Charleston?

A breakdown of the Republican frontrunner’s talking points

If Donald Trump proved anything during his appearance in North Charleston, it’s that he’s having the time of his life. Invited to speak as part of an annual conference held by the S.C. African-American Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Charleston Business Alliance, the Republican presidential frontrunner riffed for 40 minutes on everything from his recent talk show appearances and past legal battles to the late Hungarian-American golfer Julius Boros.

By Dustin Waters

The Battery