Friday, February 21, 2020

John Legend will rally for Elizabeth Warren at Charleston Music Hall ahead of primary

RSVP online

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER POPTECH
  • Flickr user poptech
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president, will host get out the vote events with singer John Legend in Orangeburg and Charleston next, Wed. Feb. 26.

The Charleston event takes place at the Music Hall at 6:15 p.m. (doors open at 4:45 p.m.) and the general public can RSVP online — entry is first-come, first-served.

A Warren aide told CNN that Legend is expected to perform.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, endorsed Warren in late October in a Vanity Fair cover article, tweeting in January that "I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary."
Check out all candidate events with our handy guide

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS