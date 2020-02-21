John Legend will rally for Elizabeth Warren at Charleston Music Hall ahead of primary

click to enlarge
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic candidate for president, will host get out the vote events with singer John Legend in Orangeburg and Charleston next, Wed. Feb. 26.
The Charleston event takes place at the Music Hall at 6:15 p.m. (doors open at 4:45 p.m.) and the general public can RSVP online
— entry is first-come, first-served.
A Warren aide told CNN
that Legend is expected to perform.
Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, endorsed Warren in late October in a Vanity Fair cover article, tweeting in January that "I'll be voting for Elizabeth Warren in the CA Democratic primary."
