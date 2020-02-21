Friday, February 21, 2020
Joe Biden to take part in CofC's Bully Pulpit series on Monday ahead of S.C. primary
Free and open to the public
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden will stop at the College of Charleston early next week for an appearance at the College's Bully Pulpit series.
Biden's appearance will come on Mon. Feb. 24, at the F. Mitchell Johnson Physical Education Center, with doors at 6:45 p.m. and the event starting at 7:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP
Biden represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate for 36 years, first elected in 1972, only leaving the job when he was the running mate of Barack Obama. He served as vice president and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for a lifetime of public service in 2017.
The College's Bully Pulpit series gives students and the College of Charleston community the opportunity to hear from candidates on the trail in South Carolina.
