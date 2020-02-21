CofC alum Joe Chealey signs 10-day contract with Charlotte Hornets

click to enlarge
Charlotte Hornets press release
College of Charleston basketball alum Joe Chealey will be ballin' in the NBA as part of the Charlotte Hornets for a few games. Chealey, an Orlando native, originally signed with the Hornets organization
in July 2018 after graduating from the College. The terms of the 10-day deal were not disclosed.
A 10-day deal allows a player a contract that lasts 10 days or three games, whichever comes first, with the chance to earn another one if they perform well. Bleacher Report
calls a 10-day contract the "holy grail" for players in the NBA's G League development system.
Chealey has played as with the Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, as a two-way player, which means he can also suit up for the Hornets. In the 2019-20 season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes of play per game.
While at the College, Chealey was part of the 2018 team that took the Cougars to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 19 years. His career as a Cougar nabbed him spots in the College's sports history, currently ranked fourth in career scoring (1,825 points) and the most free throws made (582). Chealey made his NBA debut in a game against the Boston Celtics in January 2019.
Unfortunately, the Hornets aren't having a great year. They're currently 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-36 record.