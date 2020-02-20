Where to see 2020 Democratic candidates and their campaigns near Charleston ahead of Feb. 29 primary

click to enlarge
Still undecided on who to vote for in South Carolina's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary? Check out these 2020 candidate happenings in and around Charleston to learn more about each campaign.
Campaign events
Every Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. join South Carolina for Tom Steyer
for free food and a time to impact lives, register voters, inform people about Steyer, and take action together.
Learn what Pete Buttigieg
is doing from now until the primary at a downtown Organizational Meeting on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The S.C. for Warren team will be having a conversation about the church's role in politics at "From the Pulpit to the Polls
" on Sun., Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in North Charlesotn.
In person candidate events
Meet-and-greet
with Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden's campaign manager and sister, and Symone Sanders, Biden's senior advisor, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. during their "Soul of the Nation" tour.
Come here Jamie Harrison's
plan for taking on Lindsey Graham this November hosted by Charleston County Democratic Party on Feb. 22 from 2-4 p.m.
Charleston is hosting the First in the South Dinner
on Feb. 27 from 7:30-9p.m. at the Charleston Marriot. Speakers include presidential candidates, elected officials, and Democrats from across the state.
The Presidential Candidate's spouses luncheon
will be held at the Cedar Room on Feb. 25 from 12-2 p.m. to hear from the potential First Lady or First Gentleman of the United States.
Finally, attend or tune into the 10th 2020 Democratic Debate at the Gaillard Center on Feb. 25 broadcast by CBS.