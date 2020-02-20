Thursday, February 20, 2020

Where to see 2020 Democratic candidates and their campaigns near Charleston ahead of Feb. 29 primary

Likely your final chances to meet the 2020 nominee

Posted by Shannon Murray and Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 8:04 AM

click to enlarge Joe Biden campaigning last week in Las Vegas, Nev. - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Joe Biden campaigning last week in Las Vegas, Nev.
Still undecided on who to vote for in South Carolina's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary? Check out these 2020 candidate happenings in and around Charleston to learn more about each campaign.

This list will be updated: Have an event we're missing? Send the details to lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com

Campaign events
Every Tuesday from 3:30-6 p.m. join South Carolina for Tom Steyer for free food and a time to impact lives, register voters, inform people about Steyer, and take action together.

Learn what Pete Buttigieg is doing from now until the primary at a downtown Organizational Meeting on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The S.C. for Warren team will be having a conversation about the church's role in politics at "From the Pulpit to the Polls" on Sun., Feb. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in North Charlesotn.

In person candidate events

Meet-and-greet with Valerie Biden Owens, Joe Biden's campaign manager and sister, and Symone Sanders, Biden's senior advisor, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 5 to 6:15 p.m. during their "Soul of the Nation" tour.

Come here Jamie Harrison's plan for taking on Lindsey Graham this November hosted by Charleston County Democratic Party on Feb. 22 from 2-4 p.m.

Charleston is hosting the First in the South Dinner on Feb. 27 from 7:30-9p.m. at the Charleston Marriot. Speakers include presidential candidates, elected officials, and Democrats from across the state.

The Presidential Candidate's spouses luncheon will be held at the Cedar Room on Feb. 25 from 12-2 p.m. to hear from the potential First Lady or First Gentleman of the United States.

Finally, attend or tune into the 10th 2020 Democratic Debate at the Gaillard Center on Feb. 25 broadcast by CBS. 

