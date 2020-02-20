Martin Luther King III, former Flint mayor on environmental justice panel in N. Charleston this Saturday

click to enlarge
Local and national leaders will have a town hall discussion about the impact of climate change on Sat. Feb. 22 in North Charleston. The meeting will include discussion from Martin Luther King III, former Flint, Mich. Mayor Karen Weaver, S.C. Rep. JA Moore, and others.
Hosted by the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, National Wildlife Federation, National Action Network, International African American Museum, and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, the town hall will discuss the impact of climate change and pollution.
Weaver served as mayor of Flint 2015-2019, declaring a state of emergency related to the contaminated city water supply shortly after being elected. The process of repairing the local water lines continues today. Weaver lost a re-election bid last year.
Martin Luther King III is the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Recently, King took issue with Republicans quoting his father in defense of President Donald Trump during his impeachment proceedings. In a statement
, King said multiple times, "My father would never defend criminal behavior."
Moore filed a bill in the S.C. House (H 4718
) that would require the Department of Health and Environmental Control to set maximum contamination levels for certain pollutants in public water systems.
The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charity Baptist Church at 1544 E Montague Ave., North Charleston. RSVP at http://bit.ly/climateEJtownhall
.