Lowcountry Hospitality Association hosts a job fair on Wed. Feb. 26

Event Details Lowcountry Hospitality Association: Hospitality Job Fair @ North Charleston Convention Center 5001 Coliseum Dr. North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Wed., Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (843) 343-5746 Price: Free Festivals + Events Map

The Lowcountry Hospitality Association is calling opportunity seekers of all experience levels for The Lowcountry’s hospitality-only job fair on Wed. Feb. 26.From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, over 70 employers from Summerville to the islands will gather in the North Charleston Convention Center, looking to hire a wide variety of positions.The job fair is open to the public and will highlight the vast array of jobs and careers that the hospitality industry has to offer. These include employment opportunities in restaurants, hotels, spas, and tour companies in the city.Guests planning on attending this event are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume. The fair will be held in Salon B of the Convention Center, located at 5000 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston.Any questions can be directed to the event coordinators: Louis Yuhasz at (843) 343-5746, and Jenny Peppler at jpeppler@explorecharleston.com.