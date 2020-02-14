Friday, February 14, 2020

Best of Charleston 2020 voting now open

Vote through March 5

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM

boc20_genericlogo_1_.jpg
It's the moment you've been waiting for — voting for Best of Charleston 2020 is now open! Visit charlestoncitypaper.com/bestof2020 through Thurs. March 5 to cast your ballot.

Vote for your favorites in almost 400 different categories in Attractions and City Living; Culture, Arts, and Entertainment; Drinking; Eating; Politics, News, and the Media; Recreation, Health, and Beauty; Services; and Shops.

You only get one vote per category, so make it count. We recommend voting for your favorite locals instead of big box stores, but you do you.

If you or your business are up for an award — first, congratulations — second, you can get all of your materials in our Social Media Kit

