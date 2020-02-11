Tuesday, February 11, 2020

A Toast for Women gathers for International Women's Day at Park Cafe on March 7

Party at The Park Cafe

The Balancing Effect, a new local company that provides mindful services, products, and content for women, partners with The Park Cafe to present A Toast for Women on Sat. March 7, 7-11 p.m. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Women's Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN).

WREN is a nonprofit organization that seeks to advance the health, economic well-being, and rights of all women and families in South Carolina.

At A Toast For Women, celebrate International Women's Day in your best cocktail attire while enjoying food, drink, live entertainment, and a silent auction full of self-care goods and services. Tickets ($75+) can be purchased online.

WREN will also host its annual summit on April 6 in Columbia, with keynote comments from best-selling author Rebecca Traister, who has written several books commenting on feminism and politics.
730 Rutledge Ave.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., March 7, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $75/person
