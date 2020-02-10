Early morning pedestrian fatality on James Island Connector under investigation

click to enlarge
Google Street View
A man was struck and killed on the James Island Connector early Mon. Feb. 10
A Charleston man is dead after police say a driver struck him on the James Island Connector early Monday morning at around 1 a.m.
A police press release says the driver of a gray BMW struck a man on the Connector but fled the scene and drove to their James Island home where they then called police. After meeting him at his home, police charged 36-year-old Daniel Joseph Brinker with DUI 1st and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
An incident report says the collision happened near the Hwy. 61 exit from the Connector, which spans the Ashley River between James Island and downtown.
Charleston County Sheriff's Office records indicate someone fitting Brinker's description remained booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center as of 1:45 p.m. Monday.
The victim has only been identified in police reports as a 57-year-old white man with a downtown address.
For years, transportation advocates have pushed
to establish safe ways for non-drivers to get across the Ashley River. In 2019, funding was approved to build a new pedestrian bridge across the Ashley along Hwy. 17. However, signs indicate that pedestrians and cyclists are prohibited on the Connector and few other roads to James Island exist.