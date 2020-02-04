Berkeley Rep's bill would require mental health and wellness education in S.C. schools

South Carolina ranks near the bottom in national mental health study

Level of mental illness isn't as high as some, but care ranks near bottom

South Carolina’s mental health is in a dangerous place, according to a recent report from community-based non-profit Mental Health America. Comparing all 50 states and the District of Columbia in their rates for mental health problems and access to proper care, the annual State of Mental Health in America study ranked S.C. 44th overall in the nation.

By Heath Ellison

The Battery