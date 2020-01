EXTENDED: Best of Charleston 2020 nominations now open until Jan. 13!

click to enlarge File

The deadline for Best of Charleston 2020 nominations has been extended to Monday, January 13. Enjoy the extra five days and submit nominations for your favorite local spots.With almost 400 different categories like Best Florist, Best Gourmet Grocery Store, and Best Pet Friendly Bar/Restaurant, there's a ton of categories to vote in. Not to mention some of our favorites, Best Troublemaker and the best brunch spots all over the Charleston area.So now that you have some extra time, get nominating at BestofCharleston.net