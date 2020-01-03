McCrady's former Unity Alley property now on the market for $5.95 million

click to enlarge
-
Ellis Creek Photography
-
Old building, new opportunity
The former site of McCrady's Tavern, an almost 10,000 square foot property located at 2 Unity Alley, is on the market for $5.95 million. The structure, built in 1779, is also available for lease.
The tavern at 2 Unity Alley, owned by the Neighborhood Dining Group, closed earlier this year. NDG did not give a specific reason for the restaurant's closing, but at the time NDG president David Howard said that it had been his "privilege to operate" the restaurant.
As McCrady's Tavern closed, another NDG concept, Delaney Oyster House opened. Diners can still get a tasting menu experience at McCrady's at 155 East Bay St., casual Mexican dishes at Minero next door on East Bay Street, and "ingredient-driven cuisine" at Husk on Queen Street.
In 2016, writer Allston McCrady (yes, of the same family) penned an essay for City Paper
, "How McCrady's was saved
from becoming a parking lot." She wrote of the historic building's many trials and tribulations — of the cannonball she has in her closet, one that lodged itself in the building way back in 1780.
click to enlarge
-
Ellis Creek Photography
-
McCrady's Tavern opened in 2016 with chef Sean Brock at the helm
In 1971 the owners of 2 Unity Alley, which was at the time a "drab, old warehouse" had plans to demolish the building. Thanks to local preservationists, though, a chain of title was established all the way back to the handwritten deeds of Edward McCrady in 1778.
As Allston tells it, "Then a developer stepped in; he convinced the Hubers to sell the building to him so that he could restore it for use as a restaurant and tavern, keeping the 18th century name of the man who built it."
Today a real estate investment firm, Charleston Commercial Team of KW Commercial, steps in, managing the property at 2 Unity Alley. Managing director of Charleston Commercial Joshua Schaap says, "This is such a beautiful and historic property. It will make a wonderful space for a restaurateur who wants to open a second location or start a new restaurant here in Charleston’s rich culinary scene."