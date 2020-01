S.C. Ag commissioner petitions feds to revise hemp rule to help the state's farmers

click to enlarge Flickr user adilette

SCDA began approving hemp licenses in 2017

In a letter sent on Dec. 20, 2019, South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue to revise its regulatory framework for hemp to help out S.C. farmers.As it stands, the USDA's latest interim rule on hemp (published on Oct. 31, 2019), has testing requirements that do not take into consideration the arbitrary weather conditions farmers face on a daily basis. The federal rule mandates that hemp fields be sampled by SCDA-designated staff and tested by a DEA-registered laboratory within 15 days prior to harvest.SCDA feels this window is too narrow, referencing both poor weather conditions and back-ups at labs. Additionally, the SCDA has not been allocated funding to administer the tests.The issues Weathers brings up reflect some concerns shared by the farmers who spoke to thein September as we examined whether the industry could keep pace with growth. More than 100 farmers in the state are growing hemp, but the lack of regulatory measures and funding have left some of them, especially those growing hemp for CBD, in a no man's land of sorts.In his letter, Weathers wrote, "We believe that several provisions in the interim final rule lack the flexibility necessary for our farmers to be profitable and for SCDA to be able to implement a successful hemp program."Weathers, who predicts that about 300 farmers will participate in South Carolina's 2020 hemp farming program, recommended that the USDA implement new guidelines including:The interim final rule is effective through Nov. 1, 2021. According to the USDA, comments received by Dec. 30, 2019 will be considered prior to issuance of a final rule.SCDA will accept applications for the 2020 growing season on Feb. 1, 2020. Learn more at agriculture.sc.gov/hemp