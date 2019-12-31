Charleston law enforcement announce New Year's Eve safety checkpoint locations

click to enlarge Flickr user diversey

Charleston-area law enforcement officials have announced that local officers will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints and other enforcement operations on New Year’s Eve.



Police cite legal requirements as the reason why they notify the public of safety checkpoints. A 1990 Supreme Court case ruled that the checks are not a violation of Constitutional rights against unlawful searches, and Charleston County spokesman Roger Antonio says the agency is "required by law" to make the announcements. Charleston police spokesman cited legal precedent and pointed us to NTSB studies that showed strict enforcement by police are effective in deterring drunk driving by those not swayed by the life and death consequences alone of impaired driving.

During New Year’s celebrations, the city sees an increase in traffic both on foot and on wheels, Charleston police say.

According to a CPD press release sent on Sunday, Charleston police have investigated three traffic fatalities during December. In light of this, the department is reminding Charleston residents to be responsible if they partake in festivities tonight.



Police encourage people to follow traffic laws and designate a sober driver, use services like Uber or Lyft, do not allow anyone who is impaired to drive, and call police if you suspect an impaired driver is on the road.



Charleston police and Charleston County Sheriff's have both sent details of where they may be conducting checkpoints over New Year's Eve.



Charleston Police Department may be conducting checks in the following areas:

-Septima P. Clark Parkway (Crosstown) from Coming Street to Hagood Avenue.

-King Street from Huger Street to Calhoun Street.

-Meeting Street from Huger Street to Calhoun Street. Morrison Drive.

-East Bay Street.

-Calhoun Street.

-S.C. 30.

-Folly Road.

-U.S. 17 at Wesley Drive.

-U.S. 17 at I-526 to Carolina Bay Drive.



Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they'll be conducting checks in the following areas:-Highway 17 at Dobbins Rd. at 6 p.m.-James Island Connector at 7:30 p.m.-River Road at Johns Island Airport at 10 p.m.