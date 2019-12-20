Best of Charleston 2020 nominations are open now through Jan. 9

click to enlarge
It's back, baby — Best of Charleston 2020 is here. Well, at least the nominations are. The latest Best of Charleston has more categories than ever, brand new software to make nominating and voting a breeze, and of course, a brand new theme we can't wait for you to see.
In the meantime, we need you to nominate all your favorite locals — businesses, personalities, attractions — you get the picture. We have all the old favorites like Best Fries, Best Late Night Menu, Best Steak, plus new categories including Best Brisket, Best CBD Shop, Best Drag Show, and more.
Nominations are open now through Thurs. Jan. 9
at BestofCharleston.net
.
Are you or your business in the running for Best of Charleston? You can find our social media kit here
.