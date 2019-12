King Street boutique turns vandalism into an ALS fundraiser, and you can help

Provided

After donating to ALS research sign the board

Last Friday, a vandal threw a 2x4 through local boutique Hampden Clothing's front windows. While the windows are temporarily boarded up, owner Stacy Smallwood decided to make the most of a bad situation.Yesterday, Smallwood enlisted the help of Hampden stylist Sasha Martoni, who stenciled on the board: "You can shatter our glass but not our spirit."The words are followed by a call for donations for ALS research. Hampden has raised over $1,000 in 24 hours and will keep the message up through Christmas.Those interested in donating can either stop by the store to make a donation (and sign the board) or Venmo @Stacy-Smallwood.Follow Hampden on Instagram for updates.