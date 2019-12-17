Tuesday, December 17, 2019

King Street boutique turns vandalism into an ALS fundraiser, and you can help

They've already raised $1K

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 1:30 PM

After donating to ALS research sign the board - PROVIDED
Last Friday, a vandal threw a 2x4 through local boutique Hampden Clothing's front windows. While the windows are temporarily boarded up, owner Stacy Smallwood decided to make the most of a bad situation.

Yesterday, Smallwood enlisted the help of Hampden stylist Sasha Martoni, who stenciled on the board: "You can shatter our glass but not our spirit."

The words are followed by a call for donations for ALS research. Hampden has raised over $1,000 in 24 hours and will keep the message up through Christmas.

Those interested in donating can either stop by the store to make a donation (and sign the board) or Venmo @Stacy-Smallwood.

Follow Hampden on Instagram for updates. 
