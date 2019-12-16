Joe Cunningham says he'll vote for impeachment: "We are a nation of laws"

click to enlarge
-
C-SPAN
-
Rep. Joe Cunningham's bill banning offshore drilling and exploration passed the House on Wed. Sept. 11
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, saying the question boiled down to the letter of the law.
"We are a nation of laws and no single person is above the rule of law in America," Cunningham said in a statement provided to the City Paper.
"Even the President needs to be held accountable if he violates the Constitution."
The Lowcountry rep was one of a few Democrats who had not indicated a stance on articles of impeachment drawn up by Speaker Nancy Pelosi which accuse the president of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to the House's investigation of Trump-led efforts to withhold military aid to Ukraine.
In an interview with The Post and Courier
, Cunningham said he reviewed Republican evidence defending the president before making a decision.
"I’ve waited and waited and I have not found any evidence they submitted compelling at all," Cunningham told the paper.
"I did not come to Congress to impeach the President," Cunningham said in his statement, saying his decision to support impeachment came after "careful consideration."
Leaders could have included other accusations, such as allegations leveled in the Mueller report, but did not. "I think it’s pretty narrowly tailored which I think is a good thing," Cunningham told Vice News
last week.
Nationally, polls show support for impeachment by the House hovering between 45 and 50 percent.
Republicans have already been targeting Cunningham, seemingly ready to move if the freshman congressman bucked his party or went along with Democratic leaders. Outside groups have reportedly spent millions in recent months to swing public opinion ahead of the impeachment proceedings.
Cunningham faces reelection in 2020 and several Republicans, including S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace, have already declared their candidacy in the traditionally GOP district.
"This process has not distracted me from delivering real results for the people of the Lowcountry," Cunningham added in his statement, listing off recent work on the new trade deal between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the recent defense budget, Medicare drug regulations, and more.