Folly Boat's new owner revives the 10-ton vessel's legacy at the Barrel — just keep it classy

View from inside The Barrel

The Folly Boat's vantage over Folly Boat

Chad Reynolds sits cross-legged atop the 10-ton Folly Boat, a beloved, storied vessel that has seen its share of rough seas. The sun is setting — he'll light the mini Christmas tree soon. Every few minutes a driver gleefully lays on his horn, Reynolds waves. "I knew people loved this boat, I just didn't realize how much."After two years in limbo, the Folly Boat is now located at 1859 Folly Road on the edge of Reynolds' hybrid bar/dog park The Barrel. It took several months of meetings and planning and logistics, and while Reynolds is technically the boat's owner, he'd prefer to think of himself as a watchman — a hands-off guardian angel. Well, mostly hands-off."It's notIt was 28 years ago when the steel-hulled boat first washed ashore during Hurricane Hugo. Residents immediately took to the abandoned ship, using the hull as a canvas for sweet messages, notes of encouragement, exciting announcements. Local real estate broker Eric Draper made a Facebook page documenting the boat's messages; sister act Gracie & Lacey even wrote an ode to Folly Boat (yes, there's a music video ).But two years ago, hurricane season came around as it always does, this time with a focused fury. Hurricane Irma pulled the boat out into the creek parallel to Sol Legare Road, shoving her firmly against resident Chris John's dock. There it sat, heavy in the mud, until Reynolds stepped up.

Another honk and three more sharp beeps; a woman pulls up alongside the boat, grabbing the perfect photo as the sun sets. Reynolds scoots just out of the shot, "We will have a whole new generation of people learning about this boat."