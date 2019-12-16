Charleston rally in support of Donald Trump's impeachment to be held Tuesday

click to enlarge Michael Wiser file photo

Lowcountry activists will assemble as part of a nationwide effort at 5:30 p.m. Tues. Dec. 17 at the Calhoun statue in Marion Square, the night before the U.S. House of Representatives’ expected vote on articles of impeachment.



As part of a movement mobilized by MoveOn, a national political activism organization, hundreds of national "Nobody Is Above the Law" rallies will take place in more than 40 states and Washington, D.C.





Charleston’s Protect Our Democracy Protest, hosted by Lee Farnum, stands against Donald Trump’s reported dealings with Ukraine, and in support of Congress holding him accountable for his alleged actions.





“Congress must show that no one — including the criminal in the White House — is above the law,” reads MoveOn's press release.





Protestors will hold large signs reading “IMPEACH,” “Protect Our Democracy,” “Uphold The Constitution,” and “Not Above the Law.” This protest and others like it are a part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress “fulfills its constitutional duty” by impeaching Donald Trump.





The hope goes beyond the House to the Senate, with the aim that they will vote President Trump out of office entirely. The press release refers to “high crimes and misdemeanors” related to “using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections” as reasons for Congress to move to impeach.





For more information about this event and others like it, visit impeach.org.