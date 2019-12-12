Queen Quet of Gullah Geechee Nation speaks on cultural heritage at U.N. climate change conference

Queen Quet was among 25,000 representatives from around the globe in Madrid
Queen Quet, Chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation, is among almost 25,000 global representatives attending the COP25, a United Nations' climate change conference. In the first week of the conference, Queen Quet made appeals that focused on cultural heritage, hoping to ensure that it is not left out of climate change and resilience planning.
COP25 is meant to guide the UN on their next climate change activity. Between Dec. 2-13, the event has brought over 25,000 representatives from 200 nations to Madrid, Spain.
Queen Quet has frequently rallied on behalf the Gullah Geehcee community related to environmental challenges. Addressing Congress in February, she commented on the increasing pollution in her community's natural water. Months later, Queen Quet told the Root about the difficulties finding partners in the U.S. to aid in climate change battles.
The Charleston area is likely to be affected by rising sea levels in the near future. By 2100, the ocean will rise by over a foot in Charleston in an intermediate scenario, according to NOAA. In an extreme scenario, that number rises to three feet before 2100. Using NOAA's sea level rise viewer, a one foot increase will negatively impact the edges of several Sea Islands. At three feet, small islands turn into slivers of land, while the peninsula's east and west sides begin to see drastic flooding.