Gaillard Center will host 10th Democratic Primary debate Feb. 25
The debate is hosted by CBS News and Congressional Black Caucus
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 12:40 PM
The Gaillard Center will host the 10th Democratic Primary debate on Feb. 25, 2020, according to media reports. The debate will be hosted by CBS News
and the Congressional Black Caucus, with Twitter as a debate partner.
The debate will air live on television and will be streamed on social media and CBS' news streaming service, CBSN.
The Gaillard Center will host the final of four debates in the month of February. This announcement comes less than a day after Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman said that the S.C. GOP can cancel
their 2020 Republican Primary.
The South Carolina Democratic Primary election will take place on Feb. 29, 2020.
