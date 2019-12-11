CBD manufacturer opens Well Now, a health and wellness store in West Ashley

click to enlarge
Clarity Nutraceuticals, a CBD manufacturing company in West Ashley, recently opened an all-natural health and wellness store at their location, 956 Wappoo Road. Anchored by Clarity's line of THC-free CBD supplements, the store carries only 100 percent made South Carolina products.
The store is open Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Veterans, active military, teachers, and first responders can snag 25 percent off discounts on most products, too.
For those who need a refresher course: CBD (cannabidiol) is the second-most prevalent of the active ingredients in cannabis. It is derived from the hemp plant and is said to help people who struggle with insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain.
One of the store's featured products is a new offering from Clarity, a powdered CBD drink mix. All of the other products, as mentioned, are made in the state, something that co-founder and president of Clarity, Louis Miles, believes strongly in.
In a press release Miles says: "Many customers don’t realize that every time they purchase locally made products, a portion of their purchase is re-invested in South Carolina infrastructure that they use and enjoy every single day."
When City Paper
talked to Miles earlier this year for a feature story on the growing hemp industry in the state, he emphasized the importance of knowing who you're buying your CBD products from: "You get to know them. They'll talk to you and tell you what they do. You have trust and respect — and they have a reputation."
Well Now will sell other South Carolina products including CannaBonez hemp-infused pet treats; CBD Carolinas small-batch capsules, balms, and sprays; Dalai Sofia kombucha; Gritty Goat Farm handmade goat milk soaps; and more.
Learn more about the store at wellnowsupplements.com
.