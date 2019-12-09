December 09, 2019 News+Opinion » The Battery

Be sure to use your holiday magic parking voucher around town this season 

A gift from the city

Once again the City of Charleston has partnered with the County of Charleston to offer two hour parking vouchers valid at select garages, now through Wed. Jan. 1.

The voucher can be used at these garages:

Visitor Center, 73 Mary St.
Concord/Cumberland, 1 Cumberland St.
SC Aquarium, 24 Calhoun St.
Majestic Square, 211 King St.
St. Philip St., 34 St. Philip St.
East Bay/Prioleau, 25 Prioleau St.
Midtown, 553 King St.
Queen Street, 93 Queen St.
click to enlarge hm_parking_voucher_fb_post.jpg
It's easy to use, too. Just insert your parking ticket when exiting the garage then scan the parking voucher. Boom, free parking. The gift that we all really want.

Note that this voucher is not valid during special event rates. Call (843) 724-7305 or visit charlestonarts.org if you have any questions. 

