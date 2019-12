Elizabeth Warren appearing with Marlon Kimpson at CofC Bully Pulpit forum this Sunday

Folks, South Carolina voters are getting closer to making a BIG decision on whom support in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Please join me for a Town Hall meeting this coming Sunday with United States Senator and Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren. Fired-up! pic.twitter.com/K7pwcVDGzS — Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) December 3, 2019

In the community of Rosemont in Charleston, South Carolina, climate change and a century of industrial pollution has hit families of color first and worst. I have a plan to fight our crisis of environmental injustice. pic.twitter.com/ufNAF7tk5p — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 13, 2019

We're all deeply grateful for @KamalaHarris's leadership on issues from protecting our democracy and advocating for our teachers to ending the Black maternal mortality crisis—and I know my friend will continue fighting for justice. pic.twitter.com/8YBdduQyo5 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 4, 2019

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the top-polling Democratic presidential contenders, will stop in South Carolina this weekend for public events including College of Charleston's candidate series.Along with S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, Warren will appear at the Bully Pulpit forum held this Sun. Dec. 8 at 3:15 p.m. at the Johnson Physical Education Center located at 30 George St., between Meeting and King streets.Warren has represented Massachusetts in the U.S. Senate since 2012, earning re-election last year. Warren, an attorney by training, worked in academia studying and teaching law and economics. As president, Barack Obama appointed Warren to help establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an oversight agency created in the mold of her work.CofC's Bully Pulpit series is designed to give students a chance to hear from candidates on the trail in South Carolina, a key early state in presidential primaries. For his part, Kimpson, who has not endorsed, has hosted a number of town hall events himself with Democratic candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker. In October, Kimpson participated in a forum on environmental justice with Warren.Warren's visit to S.C. comes in the days following U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris' withdrawal from the race just a couple weeks after she appeared to be leaning into the Palmetto State with a series of events in mid-November.The latest polls out of S.C. from Nov. 13-17, show Biden at 33 percent, more than doubling up Warren, his closest competitor, who sits at 13 percent. Sanders (11 percent) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (6 percent) sat farther behind, though Buttigieg has attempted to make inroads in S.C. since then.With Harris' departure after polling at 3 percent at that time, Warren is the only woman remaining in the race who polled at over 1 percent in the latest S.C. survey.Doors open at 30 George St. at 2 p.m. ahead of the 3:15 p.m. event.