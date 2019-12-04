Elizabeth Warren appearing with Marlon Kimpson at CofC Bully Pulpit forum this Sunday

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of the top-polling Democratic presidential contenders, will stop in South Carolina this weekend for public events including College of Charleston's candidate series.
Folks, South Carolina voters are getting closer to making a BIG decision on whom support in the Democratic Presidential Primary. Please join me for a Town Hall meeting this coming Sunday with United States Senator and Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren. Fired-up! pic.twitter.com/K7pwcVDGzS— Sen. Marlon Kimpson (@KimpsonForSC) December 3, 2019
Warren's visit to S.C. comes in the days following U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris' withdrawal from the race just a couple weeks after she appeared to be leaning into the Palmetto State with a series of events in mid-November.
In the community of Rosemont in Charleston, South Carolina, climate change and a century of industrial pollution has hit families of color first and worst. I have a plan to fight our crisis of environmental injustice. pic.twitter.com/ufNAF7tk5p— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 13, 2019
We're all deeply grateful for @KamalaHarris's leadership on issues from protecting our democracy and advocating for our teachers to ending the Black maternal mortality crisis—and I know my friend will continue fighting for justice. pic.twitter.com/8YBdduQyo5— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 4, 2019