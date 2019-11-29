Friday, November 29, 2019

S.C. ranked 43rd for bike friendliness in national cycling group's annual report card

The state dropped one spot from last year's ranking

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Nov 29, 2019 at 7:27 AM

The Bicycle Friendly State Report Card is an annual study conducted by the League of American Bicyclists
The 2018 Bike Friendly State Report Card ranks South Carolina 42 out of 50 in a list of best states for bicyclists, one spot lower than last year's report.

The detailed analysis judges states in several categories, including infrastructure, education, planning, legislation, and policies. In every category, S.C. was given a C-, except for Legislation & Planning where the state earned a D+.

The Bicycle Friendly State Report Card is an annual study, conducted by the League of American Bicyclists, that examines information obtained from state agencies and advocates.

In the report, the League has a host of recommendations for the state to better protect its cyclists, asking S.C. to install a protected bike lane along state roads and educate engineers on how to plan for pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure. The report also suggests that the state legislature work with the Department of Transportation to provide funding for bicycle safety education.

These recommendations come one year after a report from the South Carolina Highway Safety Plan showed that Charleston was the deadliest city in the state for pedestrians, with 26 traffic fatalities 2011-2016. A 2018 study also found that S.C. has the fifth highest rate of pedestrian deaths in the country.
Cyclists in Charleston have fought for safer streets in the Holy City for years. Earlier this month, cycling advocates received a victory when it was announced that the federal DOT would help fund the Ashley River pedestrian bridge.

