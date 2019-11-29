GivingTuesday coming up on Dec. 4 with hundreds of Chs. groups set to take part

click to enlarge

After the frenetic shopping and pace of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you might want to set aside a little something to give back to others on GivingTuesday, which is marked around the world as a day for generosity.

"GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good," according to the organization's website. "Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

"Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give."

In Charleston County, more than 200 organizations are taking part in the global giving effort.

Some examples:

• The Lowcountry Food Bank is working to raise money to create holiday meals to help neighbors along the coast. It will support Giving Tuesday with a $50,000 matching gift challenge to create 600,000 meals in one day.

• The Trident Literacy Association seeks to add 10 new volunteers to assist students with GED preparation and raise funds to support six students for a year during the campaign.

"Trident Literacy Association's campaign to Create a New Chapter is a perfect fit for GivingTuesday because it celebrates the positive change students and the community experience when we invest in literacy and education." said Trident Literacy Association board member Jen Gibson. "Investing in the education of people ready to begin a New Chapter in their lives benefits the entire community by creating a more prepared workforce and giving people the skills they need to navigate everyday life."

• Together SC, a group of "South Carolinians Doing Good," is partnering across the state with breweries and coffee shops to host collaborative events for nonprofits on Dec. 3 that they're calling #BrewGoodSC.

In the Charleston area, there are three #BrewGoodSC events planned:

• Charleston Coffee Exchange (2875 Ashley River Road) 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Partner: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry

• Commonhouse Aleworks (4831 O’Hear Ave., N. Chs.) 4-9 p.m.

Partner: The Navigation Center

• Coastal Coffee Roasters/Oak Road Brewery (108 E. 3rd North Street, Summerville) 5-7 p.m.

Partner: Dorchester Child Advocacy Center

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO and co-founder in a statement. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

To find these and other organizations that are participating from the Alliance for Full Acceptance and the Charleston Academy of Music to the American Red Cross, and the YWCA of Greater Charleston, visit GivingTuesday.org.