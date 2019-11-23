Charleston Interreligious Council hosts Thanksgiving service on Tues. Nov. 26

click to enlarge
Local religious leaders come together for this special pre-Thanksgiving service
The Charleston Interreligious Council presents its annual Thanksgiving service: "Giving Thanks in Community," a service open to the public and all religious denominations, on Tues. Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. The service will be held at the Unitarian Church, 4 Archdale St.
This service celebrates the importance of Charleston's diverse community with a keynote address by Rev. David Messner, Unitarian Church minister, and readings by local clergy and community leaders. Speakers include KKBE Rabbi Greg Kanter, Mt. Zion AME Church pastor Kylon Middleton, the Central Mosque's Ghazala Javed, and executive director of the Lowcountry Food Bank, Pat Walker.
The service will also feature musicians and a community choir. A dessert reception will follow the program.
In the spirit of community action, service-goers are encouraged to make donations to the Lowcountry Food Bank.
The Charleston Interreligious Council seeks to build bridges of understanding, promote sensitivity, tolerance, respect, and fellowship in the community. To learn more about upcoming programs visit cicouncil.org
.
@ Unitarian Church
4 Archdale St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Nov. 26, 6:30-8 p.m.
Price:
Free
Festivals + Events and Holiday Happenings