Brittany Packnett, Alicia Garza among activists stopping in Charleston for WREN equality forum in December

Author and activist Brittany Packnett (right) has been a noted voice in national conversations on social justice issues in recent years

The National Women’s Law Center’s President and CEO, Fatima Goss Graves; Black Lives Matter Co-Founder, Alicia Garza; and Campaign Zero Co-Founder and member of Ferguson Uprising, Brittany Packnett Cunningham will head to Charleston for a “fireside chat” as a part of the inaugural forum on gender equity on Sat. Dec. 7.





The goal of the forum is "to highlight the power that women and gender-expansive people have to shape their future in South Carolina and across the country," a press release read this week.

South Carolina-based Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) and the NWLC are partnering up to bring the nationally recognized activists and social movement leaders to Charleston.

"WREN is honored to host this one-of-a-kind event with such empowering national and local organizations," said WREN CEO Ann Warner in the press release. "The goal of this event is to unite and inspire, reinforcing the sense of community and responsibility necessary to the fight for gender equality."

Graves says she was also honored to be a part of the discussion and is hoping to bring others into the conversation and bring effective change throughout the community.

"With the current socio-political landscape and its implications, effects, and barriers for reaching true gender equality, this conversation is more relevant today than ever," Graves said. "We hope to inspire grassroots activists to continue making a positive impact on their communities, starting right here in Charleston."

December's visit will be Packnett's second this year. In February, she was a guest host during a live recording of Pod Save America, a liberal podcast that spawned a show she co-hosts, Pod Save the People

In addition to the national names, a number of local nonprofits and activist groups will be joining the movement, including Black Women 2020; Charleston Black Pride; EveryBlackGirl, Inc.; People Against Rape; YWCA of Greater Charleston; Transformative Teaching Collective; and We Are Family.