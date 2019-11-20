In runoffs, Tecklenburg wins second term and Sakran squeaks out council victory

click to enlarge Provided

John Tecklenburg (left) and Jason Sakran came out on top in Tuesday's runoff elections

After the jam-packed Nov. 5 election left a couple runoffs to be held on Tuesday, Charlestonians cast votes to re-elect the mayor and unseat a long-sitting councilman.



With 20,436 total ballots cast for the Charleston mayoral runoff election, Mayor John Tecklenburg was reelected, receiving 61.18 percent of votes. During the Nov. 5 election, Tecklenburg got 47.83 percent, just shy of the needed majority.

In a narrower runoff for City Council District 3, Jason Sakran won the seat with 50.64 percent of the votes over incumbent James Lewis, taking the victory by only 25 of 1,949 total ballots cast.



Sakran joins a list of city council newcomers elected this month, along with: District 1's Marie Delcioppo, District 5's Karl Brady, and District 11's Ross Appel. Councilmen Keith Waring and Peter Shahid were also reelected.

Local election officials will certify the runoff results later this week.

