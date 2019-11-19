Andrew Yang will visit for College of Charleston's 2020 candidate series this Friday

click to enlarge
Gage Skidmore
Yang will stop at College of Charleston on Nov. 22
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang will visit Charleston on Fri. Nov. 22 for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series featuring 2020 presidential candidates.
Yang will meet with students, staff, and members of the community, followed by a Q&A, in the Stern Center Garden (71 George Street) at 10:30 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public, but his campaign is asking attendees to register
for a headcount. (Note that CofC has a clear bag policy).
According to the latest Monmouth University Poll
, Yang ties U.S. Sen. Cory Booker with about 3 percent of the vote, behind frontrunners Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, and Harris.
Yang's largest contribution to the 2020 race has been his support for universal basic income, an economic principle which would grant $1,000 per household per month. He argues for a "trickle up" economy, paying for the UBI through opted-out programs, a 10 percent value added tax, and placing taxes on carbon emissions, tech companies, and disruptive technologies, such as automation.
Yang is also a staunch advocate for medicare for all and human-centered capitalism which places the value on humans rather than profit and creates a market which serves Americans' common goals and values.
Catch Yang, along with nine other democratic candidates, take the debate stage tomorrow night, Wed. Nov. 20, hosted by The Washington Post
and MSNBC.
The College of Charleston started the Bully Pulpit series during the 2008 presidential election with then-candidate Barack Obama and former U.S. Sen. John McCain to provide a platform for discourse and encourage political participation in Charleston and at the College. Thus far, seven democratic candidates have visited CofC this year.