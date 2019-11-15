Friday, November 15, 2019
The Agenda: CofC mumps cases jump to 43, Breaking: S.C. has bad roads
Rain is here to stay
Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 11:11 AM
The College of Charleston campus.
CofC's President Andrew Hsu penned the latest weekly update on the mumps outbreak at the College, which has jumped to 43 confirmed mumps cases from 18 reported on Oct. 31. Source: CofC
According to the FBI's annual Hate Crime Statistics Report
, in 2018, South Carolina saw more reported hate crimes than previous years, up to 111 hate crimes from 87 in 2017. Source: WCSC
A Consumer Affairs survey found that S.C. has the worst roads in the nation. Source: WCNC
Hope you're pumped for a wet, blah weekend, as a storm system is forecasted to bring "widespread rain" to the Lowcountry. Source: P&C
The S.C. Department of Revenue has a new website
that allows residents to check if they're eligible for the $50 rebate check in the mail. Source: WIS
