Catch City Paper editor Sam Spence on the Best for Business podcast this week

Dan (L-R), Patch, and Sam gather 'round for a quick podcast
Back in September when I was interviewing folks for the our Podcast Issue
on Aug. 2, I had the chance to sit down with Dan Anderson and Patch Whisky for an episode of their show, Best for Business.
That episode is now available
in your podcast feeds as of today. There are plenty of other great interviews at bestforbusinesspodcast.com
, so settle in for a few good listens.
Each week, Patch, an artist, and Dan, a longtime arts advocate, sit down to get to know someone who's active in the city's art and creative community.
Check out the hour-long interview for a little bit of my background — how John Wayne and Ric Flair figure into my life — the City Paper
's work in local arts scene, and responses to questions pulled from Patch Whisky's book of tricks.
Thanks to Patch and Dan for having me on!