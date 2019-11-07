Cory Booker will visit for College of Charleston's 2020 candidate series this Friday

click to enlarge
-
Gage Skidmore
-
Booker will stop at College of Charleston on Nov. 8
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will visit Charleston on Fri. Nov. 8 for College of Charleston's Bully Pulpit series featuring 2020 presidential candidates.
Booker will meet with students, faculty, and members of the community in the Recital Hall in the Simons Center for the Arts (54 St. Philip Street) at 1 p.m., doors opening at 12:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, but they're asking attendees to register
for a headcount. (Note that CofC has a clear bag policy).
According to the latest Monmouth University Poll
, Booker ties Andrew Yang with about 3 percent of the vote, behind frontrunners Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, and Harris.
Booker is one of the few Democratic candidates who primarily focuses his platform on prison reform and abolishing capital punishment and the death penalty. He also advocates for raising taxes on the wealthy, creating new social programs to combat income inequality, and raising the federal minimum wage to $15/hour.
The College of Charleston started the Bully Pulpit series during the 2008 presidential election with then-candidate Barack Obama and former U.S. Sen. John McCain. CofC started the candidate series to encourage political participation throughout the community and provide a platform for discourse. Booker will be the seventh presidential candidate to visit the College this year.