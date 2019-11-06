Three new faces elected to Charleston City Council, with one runoff set for Nov. 19

click to enlarge Provided

Ross Appel (L-R), Karl Brady, and Marie Delcioppo are the three new members of Charleston City Council elected on Nov. 5

Odd-numbered Charleston City Council district races returned some surprises on Tuesday, with just two incumbents re-elected on the first ballot and at least three new faces set to join the City Hall crew.The race in Council District 1 betweenandshowcased some of the new blood that will represent the city in the coming years. Despite her close ties to the historic downtown Ansonborough district, Drake could not muster a victory against Daniel Island Neighborhood Association President Delcioppo, who bested her opponent by a margin of almost 30 percent.Over in Council District 3, incumbentwas sent into a runoff against. Lewis walked away with only 180 more votes than Sakran. Runoff elections will be hosted on Nov. 19. Lewis has served on council since 1995.District 5 provided one of the first upsets of the night, with newcomerovertaking incumbentby a margin of about 28 percent. Wagner has served on council since 2011 and has become one of Mayor John Tecklenburg's regular sparring partners. Brady’s focus on pedestrian safety and a new cyclist advisory group stands in contrast with Wagner’s past attempts to slow proposals for an Ashley River bike lane.won the Council District 7 race against. Waring has been on council since 2012. Despite a loyal following, King was not able to contend with Waring's years of experience on council. District 7 is situated in a key area for West Ashley revitalization plans, as plans for Citadel Mall's renewal move ahead.Although candidateput up a good fight, incumbenttook District 9 once again, with about 58 percent of the vote. The lack of road infrastructure in West Ashley became one of the most-heated talking points for the candidates. Voters chose Shahid over Barry and a second challenger,In District 11, another council stalwart and Tecklenburg detractor was defeated by a newcomer, whenwon the district seat over incumbentby a 35 percent margin. After eight years on council and a track record of advocacy for I-526’s completion and butting heads with the mayor, Moody fell to Appel, who pushed a generational change argument for new blood on council.