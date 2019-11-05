Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Polls are open until 7 p.m. for Charleston-area local elections

All politics is local, on Tuesday at least

Posted by Skyler Baldwin on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 6:58 AM

It's Election Day once again, and that means potential big changes in the county that will affect the day-to-day more than most realize. But, more importantly, the changes and decisions made are the direct result of the will of the community, so make sure you set aside some time before 7 p.m. to vote.

With packed ballots featuring mayoral elections in Charleston and North Charleston, six Charleston City Council district seats up for grabs (odd-numbered districts), and more than 50 candidates in total with boxes for you to check, the City Paper has been hard at work to ensure you know everything you need to do to exercise your greatest right and most important responsibility this Tuesday.

Voters in Mt. Pleasant, Isle of Palms, Seabrook Island, Berkeley County, and elsewhere will also select local leaders.


To make that a bit easier, and for those who have been out of the loop, here is a recap of our election coverage leading up to the big day:

• Our 2019 election guide

• What you need to know before you head to the polls
• Our profiles of Charleston mayoral candidates, as well as ...

• Our endorsements for Charleston and North Charleston mayoral elections

• Our profiles and endorsements for the Charleston City Council election
• Easy-to-read overviews of each of Charleston's City Council district races
• Information about "dark money" mail around the Charleston City Council race.
• What's up with these new voting machines you'll be using?

• And after you vote, plenty of local restaurants, bars, and businesses are offering specials and deals if you wear your 'I Voted' sticker.

