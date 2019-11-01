click to enlarge Ruta Smith file

On Oct. 29, a City of Charleston financial official alerted Charleston Police Department that an employee may have embezzled from the city using fleet vehicle gas cards.According to a police incident report, Joleen Deams, the city's assistant chief financial officer, told police that an employee appeared to use a city-issued gas card for unauthorized purchases between June 28 and Oct. 21.An initial review of records put the approximate value of the unapproved transactions at $2,600, but Deams told police that she was in the process of determining the exact number of suspect charges.The suspected employee in the City of Charleston Streets and Sidewalks division denied the unauthorized card use when questioned about it previously. The employee resigned on Oct. 25, one day after the gas card in question was found in another city vehicle that went in for maintenance.No charges had been filed in the case as of Thurs. Oct. 31 and the investigation is ongoing, according to CPD.City spokesman Jack O'Toole confirmed the person is no longer a City of Charleston employee and did not comment on the investigation further.