Car takes a dive into Colonial Lake on Halloween, man charged with DUI

Picture this, but with a car about 20 feet into the lake

Trick or treat, Charleston. On Halloween night, a Charleston man was arrested and charged with DUI after driving his car into Colonial Lake. Thankfully, no one was injured.At around 11:30 p.m., Charleston police responded to the downtown park near the intersection of Queen Street and Rutledge Avenue to find a white Mitsubishi Galant partially submerged in the water roughly 20 feet from the banks of Colonial Lake, according to an incident report.The man who wound up with the charge, Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo, told police that he was attempting to get home from an Upper King Street bar, admitted to drinking, and was "too drunk to drive home," the report says.One witness advised police that, while she did not see the man drive the car into the lake, she did see him exit the vehicle from the drivers' side, climb on top of the vehicle, and swim to edge of the lake.CPD's dive team confirmed that no other individuals were in the vehicle as it sat submerged in the early-morning hours.After a field sobriety test was administered, police arrested the man, got him cleared by medical at Roper, then booked him at county jail with the DUI charge, according to a police report."Due to the offender's clothes still being damp they were taken and placed into prisoner property at CPD Headquarters."The report is not specific about what, exactly, those wet Halloween night clothes were.The vehicle was towed out of the lake later in the night.