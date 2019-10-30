Voting machines will look different for 2019 election

click to enlarge

Voters in South Carolina municipal elections on Nov. 5 will be among the first to use new voting machines purchased by the state that create a paper record of your votes.

When voters enter their polling places, they will check in like normal and be directed to a voting machine. They'll insert a supplied piece of paper, and go through the voting process very similar to old machines. After the votes are chosen, votes will be printed out and voters will take that filled-out ballot to another machine that will compile votes for that precinct and store them for tabulation at county election headquarters. Paper ballots are kept secure by election officials.

For small elections, voters should expect minimal delays at polling places as workers learn how to use new voting hardware, officials say.

Find out where to vote and view your sample ballot at scvotes.org.