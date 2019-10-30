Election day 2019 info

• Polls open Tues. Nov. 5, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

• Local elections will be held in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, James Island, Isle of Palms, Summerville, and others.

• If runoffs are needed, they will be held on Tues. Nov. 19.

• Find out where you should vote and view your sample ballot at scvotes.org.

• Voters will be asked to show a state-issued photo ID, federal military ID, or U.S. passport.

• In-person absentee voting is available at Charleston County election HQ (4367 Headquarters Rd., N. Charleston) from 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m. until Mon. Nov. 4.

• Find full election coverage at charlestoncitypaper.com/election.