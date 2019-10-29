The Agenda: Green groups plan to sue over plastic pellet pollution; Man arrested for stabbing woman he feared would feed him to zombies

Environmental groups including the Southern Environmental Law Center and Charleston Waterkeeper are filing a lawsuit against Frontier Logistics for spilling plastic pellets that have washed up on Sullivan's Island. Charleston Waterkeeper believes the problem is ongoing due to sightings of pellets on Capers Island to Waterfront Park downtown. Source: WCSC
ALSO: "As local governments ban plastics, state encourages plastics" - Source: Statehouse Report
)
On Saturday in Monetta, S.C., a 29-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman five or six times in the back because he was afraid she would feed him to zombies. Source: Aiken Standard
The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation, the group overseeing the Emanuel Nine memorial, received a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo. The donation is the first corporate donation for the memorial. Source: Charleston Business Journal
A Summerville man has received a maximum sentence for human sex trafficking after a court determined he transported a woman he met in prison for the purposes of prostitution for his benefit. The maximum sentence in Georgia is ten years in prison and 20 years of supervised release. Source: P&C
A new dig has uncovered evidence that supports the theory that the Clovis people, who lived in central S.C. 13,000 years ago were killed by an asteroid. Source: P&C